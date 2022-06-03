Northeastern University School of Law building caption "I've always wondered what it was like to go to law school so I decided to go to one and pretend to be a student for a day..." (l) College class with projector on wall professor speaking caption "We went through a bunch of cases and discusses hearsay" (c) Man walking out of law school caption "Think I'm ready for the courtroom now hmu if you need a defense" (r)

‘You coulda been Amber Heard’s lawyer’: Man sneaks into law school class, sparking debate

'Imagine if you were cold called!'

IRL

Posted on Jun 3, 2022   Updated on Jun 3, 2022, 5:22 pm CDT

It’s no surprise people are interested in what happens in law school, so one TikToker decided to take it upon himself to sneak into a class to satiate that curiosity.

In the video, Blaine (@Blainesdeclassified) records himself. Overlay says, “I’ve always wondered what it was like to go to law school so I decided to go to one and pretend to be a student for a day.” He wanders into a lecture class, showcasing the classroom of an evidence law class.

Blaine then records himself walking out of the lecture with overlay text that says, “Class was long, but pretty interesting. Think I’m ready for the courtroom now, [hit me up] if you need a defense.”

@blainesdeclassified Prof had a seating chart with everyone’s names and faces too idk how I didn’t get caught lmao #college #collegetips #freshman #collegefreshman ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

The caption reads, “Prof had a seating chart with everyone’s names and faces too idk how I didn’t get caught lmao.”

His video received over 2 million views and nearly 400,000 likes since it was posted on June 2.

One person joked about the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit: “You coulda prolly been Amber Heard’s lawyer.”

Someone else replied to the video saying, “Imagine if you were cold called!”

Another person left a comment saying, “I know this is for comedy.. but are we not talking about how easy it is for a non student to enter the classes and buildings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

