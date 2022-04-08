Latine TikToker says family got attacked by white family at Disneyland as workers ‘stood and watched’

A Latine TikToker says she and her family were targeted by a white family at Disneyland, with no workers purportedly stepping in to help.

Her first TikTok, which amassed over 180,000 views, shows her looking upset while the on-screen text reads: “POV: You and your family got attacked by drunk white people at Disneyland stood and watched you get hit and grabbed instead of calling security.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@200ratz/video/7083630757301816622

Adding in the caption that she’s “still very numb right now,” the TikToker said in a comment that “if it were the other way around security would’ve been there ASAP, and someone would’ve been tased.”

Then, in two follow-up “storytime” TikToks, the TikToker gives more information about what allegedly happened. She says she and her family were waiting in the disability line for Thunder Mountain Railroad because her brother’s fiancé has muscular injuries. She says one group let them go in front of them in line, but then a woman purportedly started verbally and physically harassing her brother’s fiancé.

According to the TikToker, when her brother asked the woman to leave his fiancé alone, the woman’s husband intervened and started throwing punches at the brother. At one point, the TikToker says the husband grabbed her wrist and started twisting her arm, hurting her.

The cast members initially did nothing, the TikToker alleges, but some eventually called security. However, while they were waiting for security to arrive, the TikToker says the cast members didn’t stop the man from continuing to confront them. “No one told him to get away from us,” she says in the second follow-up video. “They just let him harass us as we were crying and shaking.”

She adds the white family then “had the nerve to lie to police and say that we were the aggressors.”

“We were being treated like we did something wrong,” she says. “Because you know what everyone in that line saw? Everyone in that line? White. The cast members? White. You know what everyone saw? A Black woman [the fiancé] being loud, and two Latinos being violent. That’s what they saw when we were crying and begging someone to call security.”

As explained by the TikToker in a comment on this clip, their experience was also posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit, which has 421,000 members. The post appears to have been made by an eyewitness, who said they heard a punch being thrown and saw the two families getting separated.

It appears the TikToker’s brother said in a Reddit comment he “got punched twice in the face, [his] fiance’s previous injuries were further aggravated and [his] sister’s arm got twisted by the man.” He added, “I was trying to push him away and grab the girls away from the dude who was trying to get at me still and wildly swinging at me.”

@200ratz for everyone saying my brother should’ve “manned up” ITS DISNEYLAND. there were KIDS watching. we couldn’t fight back without looking like the crazy minorities. ♬ original sound – oscar

He continued, “Sure, the cast members can’t do anything but the point is, as he attacked us they didn’t try to lead us away from the aggravators. Some stared, some laughed at us. The second time I got punched in the face, the cast members let him walk over to me.”

Some Reddit users criticized him for not fighting back. The TikToker defended their brother in a further follow-up video while sharing screenshots of the Reddit post, saying in the caption: ” IT’S DISNEYLAND. There were KIDS watching. We couldn’t fight back without looking like the crazy minorities.”

According to the redditor, they are filing a police report about the incident.

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message. Disneyland Resort Media Relations did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

