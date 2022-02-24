‘Living in an apt is soul crushing. Every aspect of your home life is controlled’: TikToker shares voicemail they received from landlord over patio decorations

A TikToker shared a voicemail from their landlord on the platform regarding patio decorations, sparking a discussion about apartment living among commenters.

“Hey Naomi, good afternoon, we’re calling you from Outlook Apartments,” a representative of the complex says in the voicemail. “Could you give us a call back when you get a chance? We would like to you regarding a couple of items on your patio.”

“My landlord left me this voicemail,” the TikToker wrote via text overlay. “Landlord wants me to take it down.”

The patio items in question: a skeleton wearing a helmet and party hat sitting on the rear of a bicycle basket.

“What could they have a problem with,” poster Naomi Winders (@naomiwinders) captioned the video.

While some suggested that it is likely to do with a patio furniture-only requirement, others shared similar experiences of being asked to remove items from apartment patios and balconies.

“My daughter got a complex-wide email that flags weren’t allowed from balconies after she hung her Guy Fieri Flavortown flag up in response to a Trump flag across the parking lot on another balcony,” one viewer wrote.

“I had one having plant on my patio,” another said. “Was told had to be taken down immediately no hanging plants supposedly. So I got 200+ plants now on the ground.”

“My brother loves Legos and built some dinosaur skeletons,” a third commented. “He put them on his windowsill inside his bedroom and his complex emailed him to take it down.”

Others joked that the skeleton was improperly attired and that was why Winders’ apartment complex wanted to talk to her.

“All ‘persons’ are required to wear masks in common areas,” a commenter wrote. “(Please) fit him with a mask.”

“They are not dressed for the season, give them a winter scarf and hat!” another wrote.

Others remarked on the limitations that come with apartment living.

“I know this is like a fun video, but seriously, living in an apt is soul crushing. Every aspect of your home life is controlled,” one of the top comments read.

“Apartments are expensive and yet you might as well be in prison,” another viewer suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Winders via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

