‘Evicted over false advertising’: TikToker says landlord charged him incorrect amount of rent, then kicked him out

A man on TikTok claims his landlord evicted him for not paying the correct amount of rent. However, he says the price the landlord listed in his eviction notice isn’t what they had mutually agreed upon.

The tenant, known as user @ayyjayyy21 on TikTok, said the landlord wanted him to pay $400 after they agreed on $300. Then, the landlord evicted him.

“How you gonna evict me for not paying $400 in rent but advertise $300 on your website?” the man asked using TikTok’s text-to-speech feature.

As of Wednesday, his video garnered about 238,000 views. Viewers were divided in the comments.

“Does not matter what they charge new tenants. It only matters what price was listed in your lease agreement!” one viewer commented.

Another user wrote, “You have to read your lease. And you didn’t pay it for 3 months. Your fault.”

Several other viewers piled on, accusing the tenant of not reading his lease, while others couldn’t get over how cheap the rent was.

“How u can’t pay 400 that sounds like a personal issue,” one person said.

Another user commented, “I was like ‘damn that’s cheap’ then looked up at that town, and now I see why.”

“What’s the rent amount in your lease agreement?” one viewer asked. And the tenant responded, again saying that it was $300.

In a second, follow-up TikTok about the issue, the tenant pointed out the Fair Housing Act. The act dictates that landlords must always give truthful information about the availability, price, amenities, and features of a housing unit, according to the National Fair Housing Alliance.

But the tenant alleges it wasn’t fair or truthful, as the rent was advertised lower than what the landlord apparently expected him to pay.

User @ayyjayyy21 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

