‘Their work’s a mess but they’re telling others how to do their jobs’: Worker shares how she DMs her ‘know-it-all’ co-worker

A corporate worker used TikTok to share how she replies to her “know-it-all” co-worker when she “doesn’t give a damn” anymore.
The worker (@dwikumbiniii) often posts about her corporate job and has a following of more than 4,400. In her video, she is seen replying in a Teams message to the co-worker, using often one-word answers like “ok,” “understand,” “cool” and “nevermind.”
“My way of saying I don’t give a damn to that know-it-all coworker,” the video’s on-screen text says. As of Tuesday, the video amassed more than 584,000 views on TikTok.
The video is captioned, “The know-it-all: their work’s a mess but they’re telling others how to do their jobs.”
@dwikumbiniii The know-it-all: their work’s a mess but they’re telling others how to do their jobs. 🤷♂️ #coworkersbelike #corporatetiktok #corporatelife #officehumor #worklife #9to5 #annoyingcoworkers #controlfreak #mindyourownbusiness #knowitall #fyp ♬ Hi I'm Dory! – strawbwearyzvsp
The TikToker isn’t the only one who has a default response for an annoying co-workers. Multiple viewers shared how they respond to their colleagues.
“My common replies are ‘sure’ and ‘cool, thanks,'” one viewer commented.
“My favorite one is ‘noted,'” another viewer commented.
“i sometimes just reply ‘k,'” a third viewer wrote.
Some viewers simply wrote “same,” indicating that they use the same responses as the TikToker.
Other users said they can’t even be bothered to type out a response and instead just use a thumbs-up emoji.
“Thats too much effort compared to a [thumbs up],” one user said.
“I’ll just react [thumbs up] to the message,” another user said.
The Daily Dot reached out to @dwikumbiniii via TikTok comment.
