‘Call 911, you stupid a** b*tch’: Karen berates Whataburger staff, breaks bystander’s phone in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a white woman berating a Whataburger employee in San Antonio. The footage is reportedly from two years ago but has resurfaced amid growing concerns about customers abusing customer service employees.

In the video, the woman can be seen leaving a Whataburger with a male companion, shouting at an employee, “Hey bitch, you’re going to work here forever. Broke ass hoe. You ugly as fuck anyway.”

Then, the woman threw her drink across the restaurant, but it’s unclear who she was aiming at.

The footage was posted by a user who goes by Maui (@mauiwowie) six days ago and has garnered about 2.4 million views as of Saturday.

“Gotta love Texas,” Maui captioned the video.

A second clip shows the woman running across the Whataburger parking lot to a parked Mustang. Someone in the background can be heard asking, “Can you get the license plate?,” which seems to prompt the woman to block the car’s license plate. She then runs toward Maui.

Another TikTok video shows footage, that appears to have been recorded by someone else, of the woman running up and smacking the phone out of Maui’s hand onto the concrete. The video also included a picture of the cracked iPhone.

TikTok viewers were appalled at the woman’s behavior, and several urged Maui to pursue legal action against her.

“That’s battery, get the plate number and go press charges, cops enjoy a simple arrest with evidence,” one viewer commented.

“All on video you can easily sue for damages please make her pay,” another viewer said.

One user wrote, “Wow she’s smart, just went from a petty lil charge to an assault. #upgrades.”

According to San Antonio Current, the woman in the video is allegedly a member of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Delta Chapter of Alpha Sigma Rho. After the TikToks went viral this past week, the sorority publicly apologized on Instagram, noting that the footage was from two years ago before the woman was a member of the sorority.

“This behavior is not representative of our chapter or sorority as a whole, and we do not condone the sister’s actions,” the Instagram post stated. “We acknowledge the frustrations of the public and as we try to make sense of the underlying circumstances, we do ask that the public refrain from messaging any individual sisters not involved in the matter.”

The organizations plans to “reflect on this incident” and ensure that its members are learning the values of integrity, goodwill and moral development, according to the post.

Maui did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to UTSA’s Delta Chapter of Alpha Sigma Rho.

