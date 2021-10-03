‘Why can’t people act like adults’: Karen trashes McDonald’s dining room in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Sept. 26, a woman is seen pushing trays and table markers to the ground in an Arkansas McDonald’s while waiting for her order. She justified her actions by saying she has diabetes and her “blood sugar is low.”

@still.bad.decisions, the TikToker who posted the video, is seen helping the McDonald’s employees pick up the materials that the woman knocked over.

“I lost my Karen virginity today,” wrote @still.bad.decisions in the overlay text of the video. The TikToker also clarified that the woman was waiting on a cup of coffee.

Many TikTokers who identified themselves as diabetics in the comments explained that having low blood sugar is no excuse for the woman’s behavior.

“As a diabetic, when my blood sugar is low, I sit down and ask for help,” commented @troopermoo. “Not destroy a store.”

“My dad is a diabetic & when his sugar gets low he gets sleepy. When mine gets low I sweat & get shaky,” wrote @maryv.campbell. “Not throw a tantrum.”

“I’m a type one diabetic,” commented @mommabearhugs. “We do not claim her.”

Others joked about the woman’s exaggerated behavior.

“I mean, I totally get it,” commented @dumpsterdivingfreegan. “The last time my blood sugar got low I set multiple buildings on fire. It just affects everyone differently!”

“Why can’t people behave like adults,” commented @user3504954322212.

@still.bad.decisions did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot has also reached out to McDonald’s.

