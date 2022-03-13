‘I’m the owner. How could I get fired?’: Karen’s tantrum at nail salon backfires in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman, dubbed a “Karen,” throwing a temper tantrum and invading another customer’s personal space inside a Boston nail salon.

TikTok user @peacheznscream, who appears to be the customer’s whose personal space was invaded, shared the footage, which received about 417,000 views as of Sunday.

In the video, the Karen can be seen standing up and holding up her nails, shouting “Look what you did to me.”

“Look what you fucking did to me. Look what you left me with,” the Karen continued, shaking her hands to show her nails. “This is not how I walked in. This is not what I have been paying a fucking service for.”

@peacheznscream I would be upset if that was my voice too. Imagine having to listen to that every day?! Woof. PS. Calling me a skinny bitch after I lost 100 pounds just makes me thrive 😅 ♬ original sound – Peacheznscream

The Karen said she continually comes to the nail salon as a “repeat customer.” During her tirade, she stood over the TikTok creator as she also got her nails done.

“You should have just sat down and got your nails done and not complained,” the creator snapped at the Karen. “You’re making a scene.”

Sounding surprised at the clapback, the Karen denied that she complained. The issue started when the nail tech started with another customer, she claimed.

Another clip of footage showed the Karen telling the nail tech “You will get fired.” But the nail tech snapped back, “I’m the owner. How can I get fired?”

At that, the surrounding customers burst out laughing. After that, the Karen seemed to leave the salon, still shouting.

Viewers were obsessed with the salon owner’s clapback to the Karen.

“‘I’m the owner how can I get fired’ THE BEST COMEBACK EVERRRRR,” one viewer commented on the video. The creator wrote back, “I crieddddd he was so chill and calm the entire time and she was being relentless.”

“I love how Bostonians deal with Karens by clowning them right back – as we should,” another viewer said of the owner’s response.

Several viewers applauded the rest of the customers for laughing at the Karen when the owner spoke up.

“I love when everyone laughed when the owner spoke up,” one TikToker wrote.

“When you chimed in laughing,” another TikToker said with several laughing emoji.

Someone else wrote, “You all laughing together at her we love to see it.”

Other viewers commended the TikTok creator for standing up to the Karen and for not “decking” her when she invaded her space.

“I’m a patient non violent person, but that screaming & elbow in my face would have sent me into a RAGE so fast,” one person said.

“No way in hell but I let somebody get that close and my personal space without consequences,” another user commented.

“Deck her,” another user suggested.

One viewer said, “THANK YOU FOR SAYING SOMETHING! Everyone just watches. But you’re hilarious nonetheless.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

