A Karen was put in her place by a Black man while his wife recorded the entire thing from their car and later uploaded it to TikTok. While the two people involved in the screaming match cannot be seen, his wife’s joy is visible as she focuses the camera on her own reaction.

Featured Video Hide

Monique Upchurch posted the video on Sunday and has since received over 752,000 views. The video consists of Upchurch looking out of her car window as a man can be heard yelling at a woman for telling him to “go back to Oakland” as the words “when you live in a white neighborhood and your husband cuss out a Karen” are displayed on the video.

Advertisement Hide

“Let me tell your dusty, Let me tell your dusty, dirty, mannequin-built ass something,” the husband can be heard saying in the video, “You don’t tell me where the fuck to go. When you leave your house, you old, stanky ass lady, you are in the world. So you don’t tell me to go back Oakland.”

It’s unclear what started the altercation. The two continue to yell at each other as Upchurch watches from the car and smiles. The woman tries to get a word in and tells the man to “control his mouth,” but he rebuffs with “you need to control your ass cause it stinks” and Upchurch begins laughing.

“You seem like you’re racist,” her husband continues. “Because you see me riding by and you tell a Black person to go back to Oakland. So it’s Black people in Oakland, right? Ain’t no Black people in Alameda?” To which the Karen tries interjecting “there’s more white people here,” but the man shuts her down.

Advertisement Hide

The comments were filled with people applauding the man for standing up for himself against a racist Karen. “That was a master class of insults,” one person commented, “Shakespeare would be proud.”

“I love that the insults just rolled off his tongue,” another wrote in the comments.”

Upchurch could not immediately be reached by the Daily Dot for comment.

Today’s top stories