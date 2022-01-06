‘Karen was mad a bug flew in her drink… on the beach’: ‘Karen’ throws her margarita at bartender in viral TikTok

A bartender on TikTok uploaded a clip of security footage from her job showing a woman throwing her margarita at the TikToker. The bartender said the woman did so because “a bug flew in her drink.” The bar is an outside bar, and the TikToker notes it is located on the beach.

While the TikTok is short and has received over 1 million views, the action happens within the last couple seconds. The woman and a man—who the TikToker later clarified is her manager—are seen chatting at a bar as the bartender walks over. The patron lifts up the cup and throws the contents of it all over the bar and the bartender. The two other men at the bar looked shocked, mouths agape.

@teamhellathick then uploaded a follow-up video, explaining what happened in the short clip. She says that she works at a bar on the beach and that the woman purchased drinks with no problem. Then, she allegedly returned and complained that there was a gnat in her drink, and the TikToker’s co-worker told the woman that they were happy to make her a new drink but that she’d have to pay.

The TikToker then explains that the man in the blue shirt that the woman was talking to is the manager. “Honestly, he would’ve given her a free drink if she would’ve been nice about it,” @teamhellathick says. But, the bartender says that when she “didn’t hear what she wanted to hear,” she tossed the drink.

She goes on to explain that in hindsight, she can laugh at the situation because it made no sense but that she was angry in the moment. She also says she has no plans to press charges.

