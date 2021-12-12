‘Responsible gun owners know better’: Woman allegedly threatens men with gun after they call her ‘Karen’ in viral TikTok

A now-viral TikTok depicts a “Karen” seemingly brandishing a firearm at an unarmed TikToker.

The video, posted by user @createwithjustin, starts in the middle of an argument between three men and the woman—who remains off camera. It’s unclear what the parties were arguing about before the video began. The clip starts with the woman calling the men racist because they called her a Karen.

“Get off my street,” she said to them.

“I didn’t know you owned this street,” one of the men said in response. “Bitch.”

The men start laughing, but it’s clear that this comment didn’t sit well with whomever he was speaking to. And in response, the woman ominously tells someone to “turn it on.”

“We’re doing it right now,” she continued.

The rest of the video is a bit unclear, but viewers can hear what sounds like mechanical or “slide” noises in the background, akin to that of a gun being readied. The men quickly leave thereafter. As they leave, the woman is heard yelling the phrase: “Get out.”

In a follow-up video, @createwithjustin said the woman almost shot him and his friend. He also said that he couldn’t give away too many details of the altercation until he talked with a lawyer.

“A lot of comments were asking, ‘Did we call the cops?’” he said. “Of course we fucking did.”

He ended the video by promising to update his followers soon.

Of course, viewers were quick to chastise the woman for threatening to harm the men in the first place. Many said that she could end up in jail for her actions.

“She could lose her rights to own a firearm,” said one person. “Responsible gun owners know better.”

“Now she’s committed a felony and, yes, that is a felony in all states because these people are not on her property nor trying to be on her property,” said one of the top comments on @createwithjustin’s first video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @createwithjustin via TikTok comment.

