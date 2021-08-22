‘Lady, that’s going to be expensive’: Viral TikTok shows Karen backing into man’s new car, trying to deny responsibility

A man was waiting to get his new sports car inspected when a Karen backed into his car while attempting to exit the Honda dealership lot the two were parked in.

In a now viral TikTok posted Thursday, Jack Bitar, or @bitarbuilt_fk8, shared footage of a Karen backing into his parked 2021 Honda Civic Type R. The video has amassed over 3 million views. It did not appear that there were any cars in front of the Karen’s car, so it is unclear why she decided to reverse the car before driving forward. Bitar wrote in the TikTok that he was parked in a spot designated for the service line.

The video continues as Bitar and the Karen inspect the damage to Bitar’s car. A sales representative from the dealership approaches them to see what happened. According to Bitar, the sales representative said, “Ooof lady, that’s going to be expensive.”

Bitar says the Karen attempted to “get out of the responsibility” for the collision, but there were witnesses around the dealership who had seen the incident take place.

In a follow up video, Bitar explains the situation further and shows the damage done to his car. He points out a cracked grill, crunched panel, and a dislodged seal at the front of his car. He says he has to replace the entire bumper. He adds that he didn’t have enough reaction time to turn on his car and reverse away before the woman hit him.

He goes on to share that the Karen questioned him about how he knew she caused the accident.

“You felt the impact,” Bitar continued in reference to the Karen. “The car that you were in shook, and I was parked. So clearly, an impact had been created. The service representatives saw it.”

“Shit happens,” Bitar resigns. “It sucks.”

Folks in the comments expressed support for Bitar and roasted the Karen’s driving skills.

“She needs to go back to drivers Ed if she’s just randomly backing up without looking behind her,” one comment read.

“Ohh man I feel [your] pain so sorry this happened man,” another said.

“Why would she back up if there was no one in front of her,” a user wrote.

“Always these type of people who wanna hold everybody but themselves responsible,” one person said of the Karen.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bitar for comment.

