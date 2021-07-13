Cruise Karen has meltdown after being kicked off Royal Caribbean ship due to positive COVID test

A viral TikTok video shows an anti-vax cruise Karen having a meltdown while being removed from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship because of a positive COVID test.

@amethyst216 posted the initial video of herself, which has over 2.8 million views on TikTok and is trending on Reddit. The caption reads: “Went on #RoyalCaribbeanFreedomOfTheSea July 2 We gave them our negative Covid test &they accidentally gave us a band 4 vaccinated ppl.”

“Ridiculous,” she begins. “They closed off the freakin’ floor at our rooms. Look at our luggage; it’s wrapped in freaking plastic.”

“Look, they sanitized everything, as if we’re really contagious,” she continues, “as if I really had COVID; I had COVID three months ago.” The Center for Disease Control and Infection says that COVID-19 reinfection, while rare, can occur.

Out of precaution, the cruise ship medical team have an ambulance awaiting them, to the woman’s shock. All attendant staff is in full hazmat gear to combat the threat of catching the virus.

She demands she not be pushed down the ramp, asking for some paperwork, doing whatever she can to stay on the ship. Then she yells: “I’m gonna be in charge of my own fucking life.” She accuses them of fabricating information.

“They’re fucking lying!” she yells.

Then, she says she feels like she’s going to have a heart attack, ironically listing symptoms aligned with those of COVID, saying: “Won’t this be a freakin’ story for the printed press.”

She tells the staff that she came onto the boat with a negative PCR test and claims she had a high antibody count.

@amethyst216 #RoyalCaribbean illegally falsified my Covid test & made it positive. Had Covid & have high antibodies. They fucked up & we paid the price #foryou ♬ original sound – Amethyst216

In the following video, she accuses Royal Caribbean of falsifying her COVID test. She was allegedly onboarded with a wristband meant for vaccinated travelers by mistake. The woman claims that cruise security then told them that her party was not tested prior to boarding the ship, which she refutes.

She claims that she was given a COVID test, which she “knew” would come back positive. She believes it was because she was placed “around vaccinated people who were not tested for COVID [who] could be a carrier, asymptomatic, and not even know about it.”

“I know I don’t have COVID,” she persists.

In the last video, her flight details are provided for her. She writes in the overlay that Royal Caribbean was sending her and her friend home in an ICU plane. She continues to insist that the COVID test was a false positive.

According to the Royal Caribbean website, vaccination is “recommended” but not required at only one port—Florida. However, they also say, “Since the majority of our guests will be vaccinated onboard, there will be venues and events restricted to vaccinated guests only.” As of July 1, per WebMD, Royal Caribbean also requires “proof of insurance for coronavirus-related expenses.” The cruise line has already had numerous COVID-related issues since restarting their voyages.

The Daily Dot reached out to Royal Caribbean. The Karen in the video could not be reached for comment.

