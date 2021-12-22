‘Please leave the worker alone’: Karen demands Jack in the Box worker give her name, sparking backlash on TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 22, a woman, dubbed a Karen by viewers, asks a Jack in the Box employee for her name, but the worker refuses. It’s unclear what occurred before the clip started that prompted the Karen to ask this.

“I’m sorry ma’am, I am not giving you my name,” the employee tells @mrsmememe.

“You cannot do that,” the TikToker says to the employee. “I need hot sauce. What is your name?”

The employee closes the drive-thru window and walks away.

The video was posted by TikToker @mrsmememe and has received 1.7 million views. It appears to be a reupload of someone’s Facebook post and it’s unclear if the Karen in the video is the TikToker.

Comments on the TikTok revealed that users thought the drive-thru customer was out of line.

“You thought we were going to defend you?!” commented @ekj476.

“Yes drive thru Karen!!! She’s probably over worked and under staffed!!! Leave her ALONE!!!!!” stated @tikkimmietok2707.

“Please leave the worker alone,” wrote @jenncast21.

“They don’t get paid enough for this BS. Don’t like the service, don’t return,” commented @sunlunastar420. “No need to be extra.”

“The employee handled it very well actually,” commented @cgc2000. “I probably would’ve thrown something.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mrsmememe and Jack in the Box.

