‘Please leave the worker alone’: Karen demands Jack in the Box worker give her name, sparking backlash on TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 22, a woman, dubbed a Karen by viewers, asks a Jack in the Box employee for her name, but the worker refuses. It’s unclear what occurred before the clip started that prompted the Karen to ask this.
“I’m sorry ma’am, I am not giving you my name,” the employee tells @mrsmememe.
“You cannot do that,” the TikToker says to the employee. “I need hot sauce. What is your name?”
The employee closes the drive-thru window and walks away.
The video was posted by TikToker @mrsmememe and has received 1.7 million views. It appears to be a reupload of someone’s Facebook post and it’s unclear if the Karen in the video is the TikToker.
Comments on the TikTok revealed that users thought the drive-thru customer was out of line.
“You thought we were going to defend you?!” commented @ekj476.
“Yes drive thru Karen!!! She’s probably over worked and under staffed!!! Leave her ALONE!!!!!” stated @tikkimmietok2707.
“Please leave the worker alone,” wrote @jenncast21.
“They don’t get paid enough for this BS. Don’t like the service, don’t return,” commented @sunlunastar420. “No need to be extra.”
“The employee handled it very well actually,” commented @cgc2000. “I probably would’ve thrown something.”
The Daily Dot has reached out to @mrsmememe and Jack in the Box.
Today’s Top Stories
|‘I left the house thinking that I was going to come back’: TikToker says landlord kicked her out after she already paid rent
|‘I simply can’t survive like this’: Teacher quits over unlivable pay, documents students’ reaction in viral TikTok
|‘TikTok is a wild place’: Mother does TikTok dance next to her hospitalized baby in viral video, dividing viewers
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.