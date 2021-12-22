A woman working a fast food drive thru.

@mrsmememe/TikTok

‘Please leave the worker alone’: Karen demands Jack in the Box worker give her name, sparking backlash on TikTok

'They don't get paid enough for this BS. Don't like the service, don't return.'

Published Dec 22, 2021

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 22, a woman, dubbed a Karen by viewers, asks a Jack in the Box employee for her name, but the worker refuses. It’s unclear what occurred before the clip started that prompted the Karen to ask this.

“I’m sorry ma’am, I am not giving you my name,” the employee tells @mrsmememe.

“You cannot do that,” the TikToker says to the employee. “I need hot sauce. What is your name?”

The employee closes the drive-thru window and walks away.

The video was posted by TikToker @mrsmememe and has received 1.7 million views. It appears to be a reupload of someone’s Facebook post and it’s unclear if the Karen in the video is the TikToker.

@mrsmememe

#jackinthecrack #fypシ #hotsauce #whatgivesyoutheright

♬ original sound – MrsMe

Comments on the TikTok revealed that users thought the drive-thru customer was out of line.

“You thought we were going to defend you?!” commented @ekj476.

“Yes drive thru Karen!!! She’s probably over worked and under staffed!!! Leave her ALONE!!!!!” stated @tikkimmietok2707.

“Please leave the worker alone,” wrote @jenncast21.

“They don’t get paid enough for this BS. Don’t like the service, don’t return,” commented @sunlunastar420. “No need to be extra.”

“The employee handled it very well actually,” commented @cgc2000. “I probably would’ve thrown something.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mrsmememe and Jack in the Box.

*First Published: Dec 22, 2021, 5:53 pm CST

