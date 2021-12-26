‘Top tier caucasity’: Karen barges into family’s home during Christmas party to complain about noise

Viral TikTok footage shows a white woman, dubbed a Karen, barging into a Hispanic family’s home and interrupting their Christmas celebration.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @sweet_shortyyy also known as KT Ileana, received 2.2 million views as of Sunday.

“Karen should know better than to try to mess with Hispanics,” Ileana captioned the video.

The footage shows the Karen entering the house through what appears to be a kitchen door to the outside. She raised her hand to get the family’s attention then said, “Can I ask you guys to quiet down? It’s about 10 after 11.” One of the family members cut her off.

“You need to get out. This is not your party,” the family member said, herding the Karen back to the door she entered through. “Get out of my house right now.”

TikTok viewers were astounded by the Karen’s “top tier caucasity,” as one viewer described the woman’s behavior.

Several viewers commented that the family should call the police on the Karen for trespassing in their home.

“Call the police and press charges,” one viewer commented. Another said, “Please press charges. That’s trespassing.”

Other viewers pointed out the woman’s entitlement, shocked that she would go so far as to intrude on someone else’s home.

“The older generation think they’re so entitled and can do whatever they want,” a viewer wrote.

Another user commented, “KARENING inside someone’s elses home ive seen it all now.”

TikTok user @sweet_shortyyy did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

