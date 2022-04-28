‘​​Karen is not for France’: Mover in France films apparent American woman berating him

A French TikToker captured a woman yelling at him in English while he was working for her as a mover. Commenters on the video labeled the woman a “Karen” living in France.

TikToker @mehdi_esi posted a TikTok of the woman yelling at him on April 23. She repeatedly tells him “no, you take to my apartment.”

“Unbelievable, unbelievable, unbelievable,” the woman says. “I gave my life to Christ. No, no, no, no, no, no. I believe in the love of the Lord.”

@mehdi_esi just looks at the woman in apparent confusion. His video has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

In a TikTok posted on March 9, @mehdi_esi seems to be speaking with the same woman. She tells him she can’t read French and yells at him asking where her bed is. The TikToker films what looks to be the inside of a moving truck.

Commenters on @mehdi_esi’s viral video were confused by the woman’s repetition of “no, you take to my apartment” and joked about Karens abroad.

“Bro why she keep repeating herself like that omg,” @chopincsharpminor commented.

“Karen is not for France,” @joanacani2 wrote.

“And that ladies & gentleman is how the world sees Americans overseas,” @marcsteporowski commented.

On the TikToker’s video in which the woman says that she doesn’t read French, commenters were confused by the woman.

“Why would you live in France and not speak French?” @yoghurtsoup commented.

“Acting like her inability to speak French is your problem,” @nay_dean wrote.

“Should’ve pulled a ‘so learn french’ since they like telling us to learn english,” @cupofomi commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mehdi_esi via Instagram direct message.

