‘Karen’ freaks after TikToker tells her she prefers to camp alone

A TikToker says a woman refused to move her camper after she told the woman that she preferred to camp alone. In retaliation, the TikToker alleges the woman secretly left nails under the TikToker’s tires.

Julee (@justjuleeee) is a full-time van camper and TikTok content creator with over 110,000 followers who regularly posts videos of her life traveling and living in a converted van. Her video of a Karen refusing to move out of her allotted 100-feet camping space got over 2.1 million views and 126,200 likes since being posted two days ago.

Captioned, “omg y’all.. it gets worse and worse. This is why I stay away from people #desertkaren #quartzsitearizona,” the video shows her speaking with an older woman in a neighboring camping spot.

“After 3 days of kindly telling this lady that I prefer to camp alone she loses her shit,” the text overlay and text-to-speech effect note.

An older woman can be heard talking to her from the next camping space.

“This is unbelievable,” the woman says.

“You are in my area,” Julee says. “Do you see anybody else parked near anybody else? They’re all 100 feet apart. Nobody is as parked as you are. I’ve asked you to leave my space, can you please leave my space?”

At this point, the woman walks over and the conversation becomes confrontational.

“I’ll leave when I’m fucking ready,” the woman tells Julee before segueing into into, “Really. Your chronic dope smoking and your chronic TikTok…”

There may have been previous videos since Julee says in one of her follow-up videos that some of her videos regarding the encounter were taken down due to “bullying.”

According to Julee, who refers to the woman as a “Karen,” the woman eventually walked away “after two hours of nonsense.”

In a shocking turn of events, however, Julee says she found carefully placed nails under her camper’s front tires the morning after the shouting match with the woman. A follow-up video was posted Monday morning, shortly after she found the nails.

“Let me show you what happened last night, apparently,” Julee says. “A big pile of nails in front of this tire… No nails in between. But a big pile of more nails in front of this tire.”

A pile of nails can be seen directly under each of her front tires, with no other nails surrounding the camper or strewn about the ground. Julee clarified in the comments section that she did report the situation to police.

Julee received a big outpouring of support from commenters.

“If you were to get on the freeway, have a blowout, and crash,” @woodsandwaters1960 siad.

“Imagine how hard she had to work at being a Karen all the way out there. So sorry,” another user @maybe_big_bird, said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Julee for comment.

