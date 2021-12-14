‘Ma’am, exit the premises’: Karen flips table, threatens restaurant workers in viral TikTok

A Chicago woman flips a table and threatens restaurant workers before being thrown out in a viral TikTok.

User @prodeadshot’s viral video shows a white woman yelling at restaurant workers who are trying to throw her out of the store. The video amassed over 554,400 views since it was posted Sunday.

“Karen in Chicago,” the text overlay reads.

The TikTok begins with the woman shouting at a restaurant worker and refusing to leave. There appears to have been a scuffle prior to the start of the video, and her jacket is on the floor.

“Get out,” says a restaurant worker with a ponytail.

“Call the cops,” says the woman.

She then tries to flip a large table, screaming “Fuck you.”

“What you wanna do?” says the woman as she gestures toward the workers to come at her.

Her boyfriend tries to pull her away, but she clings to the wall until he physically pulls her out on the street. At this point, the restaurant worker with a ponytail is on the phone, presumably calling the police.

“If you break something else, imma fuck you up,” the worker says as the woman leaves.

The TikToker indicated the woman was drunk in the caption of the video, but the Daily Dot was unable to confirm this.

Many of the commenters are poking fun at the woman’s aggression while she hides behind a table.

“People that can’t handle drinking should stay home,” says @nymkga.

“I love how she acts like she want the smoke, but stays behind the table the whole time,” says @nicatime19.

“She really said, ‘You lucky this table and chairs holding me back,'” says @nofacencase_83.

The Daily Dot reached out to @prodeadshot for comment.

