‘What in the Karen is this?’: Woman screams at driver for expired tags, repeatedly calls them wh*re in viral TikTok

A woman, dubbed a “Karen” by some viewers, screamed at a nearby driver for having expired tags in a viral TikTok.

TikToker Tal (@taliacasselololol) captured a heated encounter next to their car. A Karen sitting in her car was berating the driver next to her for having expired tags and repeatedly called them a “whore.” Tal’s TikTok got over 1.9 million views since it was posted Feb. 3.

The video is shot from the window of Tal’s car. Viewers can see and hear a woman across the way shouting at the driver of a white Tesla next to her.

“Pay your fucking registration! Pay your fucking registration, you whore!” screams the Karen while pointing at the other driver.

It’s unclear if the Tesla driver responded or followed the woman after the incident. Regardless, commenters had a lot of jokes for the situation.

“These DMV employees getting a little aggressive out here,” says @talyamaxet.

“Imagine the Tesla driver is simply waiting for their tags to come in lmfao,” @stephaniamua.

“Who hurt her,” asked @_haybatch.

“What in the Karen is this?” questioned @lakings78.

The Daily Dot reached out to @taliacasselololol via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot