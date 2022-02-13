Woman in car screaming at a white Tesla

‘What in the Karen is this?’: Woman screams at driver for expired tags, repeatedly calls them wh*re in viral TikTok

'Who hurt her'

Published Feb 13, 2022   Updated Feb 13, 2022, 3:40 pm CST

A woman, dubbed a “Karen” by some viewers, screamed at a nearby driver for having expired tags in a viral TikTok.

TikToker Tal (@taliacasselololol) captured a heated encounter next to their car. A Karen sitting in her car was berating the driver next to her for having expired tags and repeatedly called them a “whore.” Tal’s TikTok got over 1.9 million views since it was posted Feb. 3.

The video is shot from the window of Tal’s car. Viewers can see and hear a woman across the way shouting at the driver of a white Tesla next to her.

“Pay your fucking registration! Pay your fucking registration, you whore!” screams the Karen while pointing at the other driver.

It’s unclear if the Tesla driver responded or followed the woman after the incident. Regardless, commenters had a lot of jokes for the situation.

“These DMV employees getting a little aggressive out here,” says @talyamaxet.

“Imagine the Tesla driver is simply waiting for their tags to come in lmfao,” @stephaniamua.

“Who hurt her,” asked @_haybatch.

“What in the Karen is this?” questioned @lakings78.

The Daily Dot reached out to @taliacasselololol via TikTok comment.

Feb 13, 2022

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

