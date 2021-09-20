‘I’m gonna murder you in your sleep’: TikToker films ‘Karen ex’ threatening, attacking him

The videos in this post show instances of possible domestic abuse.

A viral TikTok video shows a man filming his “Karen ex,” with her allegedly telling him, “I’m gonna murder you in your sleep.”

For many viewers, the video—and subsequent videos he posted—is illuminating abusive relationships regarding women abusing men, which are often treated less seriously. Men in these abusive relationships are reportedly often met with laughter and accusations of lack of manliness.

TikToker @fattohealthy posted the video of what appears to be him on the back end of breaking up with a young woman, who @fattohealthy alleged physically and emotionally abused him.

The two are sitting in a vehicle. The TikToker is sitting in the passenger seat when the the unnamed woman, the “Karen ex,” takes her seatbelt off. As he films, the woman seemingly proceeds to try and stick him in the head with it and tries to take his cellphone. The audio is cut out, but viewers made out the woman allegedly saying, “I’m gonna murder you in your sleep.”

Another video, taken from the same altercation, shows the woman pinching his neck as he yells, “Stop hurting me!”

“Recording for my safety,” the TikToker wrote in the text overlay.

The TikToker posted this clip in response to a viewer saying, “You lettin a female abuse you.”

And previous video posted by the TikToker shows the woman forcibly putting a pillow over his head and face, with the overlay text saying, “Help Me, No One Will Help Me.”

“Please leave me alone. I’m asking you to stop putting your hands on me,” the TikToker tells the woman in the video.

This clip was posted in response to a commenter saying, “It’s kinda sad by a female tbh … and by a gf.” The viewer used several crying laughing emoji in their comment.

And in response to another commenter, who said “I don’t understand why don’t you just walk out of the freaking car and just press charges on her,” the TikToker says, “There’s no manual for a man being in an abusive relationship.”

He says he started recording her because she would turn the tables and accuse him of abuse every time he confronted her.

“And now she’s going to jail,” he alleges.

Many viewers are remarking on the double standard and gender stereotypes when it comes to male victims of abuse.

“Y’all are really sad thinking this is a joke,” said one commenter. “If it was the other way around, y’all be on her side. Now that it’s a guy y’all hate on him?

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fattohealthy for further information.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotlineonline or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

