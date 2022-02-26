‘She was trespassing’: ‘Karen’ crashes party, intrudes on neighbor’s apartment in viral TikTok

A video showing a woman, dubbed a Karen, crashing a Galentine’s Day event in her neighbor’s apartment has garnered viral attention online, with more than 2.8 million views.

The video, posted by Soph (@pooochiegirl) to TikTok, shows a woman sitting in an apartment filming as she is escorted out by partygoers, overlaid by the Britney Spears track “Toxic.” Updates shared by Soph feature the original audio, and the trespassing woman can be heard arguing with the people at the party.

@pooochiegirl When a karen breaks in and trespassing Galentines day. We pressed charges. ♬ Toxic – Britney Spears

In another follow-up video, Soph states that she was at her friend’s apartment for a Galentine’s Day get-together when the “Karen” intruded.

“So the woman in the video was my friend’s neighbor, and she was obviously upset because we were being loud,” Soph says in the video. “I’m sitting at the kitchen table and all of a sudden I look up and there’s a woman in a flannel just in the middle of the party.”

She goes on to say that the woman had already begun filming the party.

“She was already filming us from the moment she walked in through the door, just had her camera out filming all of us, just sat down on the couch and was like, ‘if y’all wanna party, let’s party then,'” she said. “She’s like, ‘you’re being so loud, I can’t sleep.’ All of us were just trying to explain to her that she was trespassing, and it could effect her career, to be in this home without our permission, filming all of us when we were in lingerie.”

She also addressed concerns from commenters who didn’t understand why she was in the home so long, and why the door was unlocked.

“I know a lot of people were confused as to why we didn’t drag her out of the home ourselves, or put our hands on her, and it’s pretty much just because we didn’t want to escalate or make the situation worse,” she said. “We just wanted her out and gone.”

Given the nature of the party with friends coming and going, she said the unlocked door made sense, as they were in a “super safe” apartment complex. However, she said that this would also be a lesson learned about locking doors.

Soph said in this video that eventually the trespasser realized what she had done, and went back to her apartment by the time police arrived. On her way out, she alleges that the woman grabbed her friend’s arm and shoved her before saying, “Don’t touch me.”

While she said she is not directly involved with the police aspect of the situation, she believes her friends filed charges against the woman.

Some commenters debated the door being left open, which Soph had acknowledged in the video was left unlocked to allow people who were invited to come and go, with the expectation that they were in a safe place to do so.

“Totally normal to leave the door unlocked at a party in a nice area,” one commenter wrote. “People turn up when they like, and don’t have to wait at the door.”

“Parties are definitely time out when you have to have extra alertness and security,” another commenter wrote. “Which can be hard when you have people enjoying their time.”

Others zeroed in on the woman sitting on the couch with her shoes on.

“I definitely would have dragged her ass out by her hair for having her feet on the damn couch like that,” one commenter wrote.

“Her SHOES on the COUCH that isn’t HERS,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Pooochiegirl via Instagram DM regarding the situation.

