Video: Karen couple who allegedly ‘harassed’ whole neighborhood gets satisfying send-off from the community

A viral TikTok video shows the whole neighborhood waving goodbye as an apparent couple, who allegedly “harassed” their community, gets arrested.

User @jessikadykeee originally posted the video to TikTok. u/Egglordlmaoalso posted the video to Reddit’s popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: “Satisfying end to a couple.” The video went viral on both platforms.

The footage, which takes place in Grayson County, north of Dallas, starts with a pearl-colored Mini Cooper speeding down a road and honking its horn for no apparent reason.

“So my parents’ neighborhood has been harassed by these two individuals,” says the voiceover, though the harassment allegedly inflicted on the community isn’t specified. “So I called the law on her.”

The next cut shows the couple, in the distance, arguing with a police officer.

“And the whole gang pulled up to watch the show,” the voiceover says, as the TikTok shows people sitting in lawn chairs looking at the action.

Then, the woman can be seen hitting an officer and his car as he drove away, seemingly refusing to accept a ticket he had just written. “She wouldn’t take the ticket and assaulted the police officer…and littered,” the voiceover says.

But later, the TikTok alleges the officer “came back with a warrant on both of them.” The video shows a police SUV trailing the Mini Cooper.

The next shot shows the woman struggling with the police officer: “She would not get on the ground for him..all while the husband called their ‘lawyer,'” the TikToker notes.

Then, according to the TikTok, “The sheriff pulled up for backup, and the husband ran…but was caught.” The man is detained and being walked to a police vehicle by a Grayson County sheriff’s deputy. The woman is also now subdued by this point.

“So we all [waved] goodby to them as they rode away,” says the voiceover. A line of neighbors can be seen waving at the police vehicles.

“You know it’s bad when the whole neighborhood is happy to see you go,” one viewer pointed out in the comments section.

To add insult to injury, the couple had their Mini Cooper towed away, as shown in the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jessikadykeee and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

