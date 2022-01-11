‘Since when can you rent a church for a birthday party’: ‘Karen’ crashes private party at church, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows three police officers questioning a woman, dubbed a Karen by the poster, who allegedly crashed a private party held at a church. However, viewers aren’t totally convinced she was in the wrong.

TikTok user @doggo_lover.321 shared the video, which garnered 2.8 million views as of Tuesday. The video shows two police officers questioning the Karen as another stands by on his phone.

The two female officers tell the woman to leave or else they can “assist” her out. The TikToker said in a comment on their video that the third police officer was trying to look for the Karen’s information because she wouldn’t provide her full name, only initials.

In a second video, the TikToker said, using the text-to-speech function, that the Karen entered the church while it was “closed to the public” for a private event. The event was a birthday party for the TikToker’s boyfriend’s 2-year-old nephew.

When the Karen first entered the church, none of the partygoers knew her, but they let her be anyway, the TikToker said. However, the Karen “made herself known” by walking to the party’s cooler and taking a drink out of it without saying anything.

“That’s when we kind of began to question her and kindly went over to her and asked her if she was supposed to be here,” the TikToker said.

Apparently, the Karen became upset and yelled at the people at the party, including the children. The TikToker said the partygoers knew they needed to do something at that point.

In another video, they said they couldn’t find the phone number of whoever had rented out the space for the party, so they did the “next best thing” and called the non-emergency police line.

“She was clearly not all there, and we were nervous of what she might do next,” the TikToker said of the Karen.

The TikToker said the partygoers kept their distance while waiting 20 minutes for the police to arrive. When the police arrived and began questioning the Karen, she revealed that she was mad because the coffee shop inside the church was closed and she wanted a drink.

According to the TikToker, the church coffee shop closes every day at noon, and the Karen didn’t show up until about 4:30 pm. The TikToker said the Karen told the police she wasn’t going to leave because she wanted her coffee.

The TikToker did not explain what happened to the Karen afterward, but teased a part three to her viewers, telling them to come back for the rest of the story.

Viewers seemed more upset at the “private party” held at church than the Karen in question. Some were upset that they turned the woman away.

“Churches being rented out? This is why they need to pay their share of taxes,” user @kiveon3 commented.

“Private events at a church, tax free business, the most judgemental people in the world are found in churches,” user @saniweldz said.

“it’s a church… churches are always open, rented out or not. she could have been in a bad place and needed to seek a higher power,” user @_jack_alope said.

User @na_ta_li_a86 acknowledged the Karen while still agreeing with other viewers, saying, “Her behavior isn’t excusable. But since when can you rent a church for a birthday party like Chuckle [sic] Cheese?!?!?”

In reply, user @doggo_lover.321 said, “the church service are in a gym,” although it’s not clear what they meant by that.

Some viewers came to the TikToker’s defense, saying the woman should not have yelled at the party.

“No need to defend your actions. You did the right thing,” user @robin.counts said.

“handled like a grown up, enjoy the day and sorry she ruin the birthday party.. happy birthday to your [nephew]..” user @mikevanauken said.

TikTok user @doggo_lover.321 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

