‘My dad’s a lawyer’: Viral TikTok shows Karen throw tantrum at Chili’s manager

Viral TikTok footage shows a white woman, dubbed a “Karen” online, losing it at a Chili’s.

In the video, posted by TikToker @kaylindax, the Karen is seen standing at the Chili’s bar, yelling at a man across the room who seems to be another customer. The second customer can’t be seen in the video.

“You’re stupid, you’re so dumb, you’re so useless at your job,” the Karen shouted across the bar. “My dad’s a lawyer, you fucking idiot.”

The man yelled back, “How old are you,” which seemed to piss the Karen off more.

It’s unseen in the video what originally prompted the outburst, but the creator wrote in a comment that the Karen was upset because employees wouldn’t turn the music up, and the manager told her to “quiet down.”

“You fucking moron. I’m fucking 42, how old are you motherfucker?,” the Karen continued yelling in the video. Then she repeatedly asked, “How old are you motherfucker?”

During the exchange, a Chili’s bartender can be seen behind the bar ignoring the shouting and seemingly struggling to change the TV channel with a remote. Another man, presumably also a customer and maybe a companion to the Karen, pulls at the Karen’s arm and gently tried to get her to stop.

The Karen whipped her arm away, saying, “No. Grab our food up, you fat fuck.”

She appeared to try to combine a couple plates of food on the bar counter and kept telling off another employee also standing behind the bar before rudely demanding a bag.

By then, someone else off camera can be heard saying, “The police are here.”

Two police officers arrived, causing the Karen to somewhat lower her voice and announce, “I got it all on camera.” Turning to the officers, she said, “I’m upset.”

The outburst sparked mixed reactions, and lots of secondhand embarrassment, among viewers.

“How is she not embarrassed,” one viewer commented on the video.

“As a 42yr old….we don’t claim her,” another viewer wrote with a cringing emoji.

Several viewers commented, “Ma’am this is a Chili’s.”

Some viewers laughed at the Karen’s “My dad is a lawyer” proclamation while others joked that she drank too many Chili’s margaritas.

“‘I’m 42 and my dad’s a lawyer’ (laughing) I would expect that from a 20yo not a 42yo lol,” one viewer wrote.

“tell me u can’t handle a chilis margarita without telling me lmao,” another viewer wrote.

One TikToker said, “I’m TELLING y’all they be making those margs at (Chili’s) EXTRA strong!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Brinker International, the company that owns Chili’s, via press email.

