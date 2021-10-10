‘That was filled with hate’: Karen calls mover ‘monkey’ for parking next to her car in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 5 by @vvsnosi, a woman calls the TikToker a monkey and yells at him for where his moving truck is parked.

“Sad to say there are still people out here like this,” @vvsnosi captioned the video. The hashtags used imply that the video was taken in San Rafael, California.

@vvsnosi sad to say that there are still people out here like this. tik tok do your thing and if this blows up I will post part 2. #bayarea #sanrafael #karen ♬ original sound – JU

“She can’t get out, can she? Monkey,” the woman says to @vvsnosi about where his truck is parked. When the woman yells, “What’s wrong with you,” @vvsnosi laughs and asks her the same thing. She also calls him “ese” and a garbage man.

The TikToker wrote “racist karen!” in the videos overlay text. The video has garnered 1.6 million views since being posted.

Commenters on the video called the woman out for her racist actions.

“The way she said ‘Monkey’ was like she’s been waiting her whole life to say it,” wrote @christianlillyb. “That was filled with hate.”

“They always gotta resort to racism,” commented @cxllmedezz.

Others offered alternatives to how she handled the situation.

“Hey guys I’m sorry to interrupt you but your car is blocking my car in and I need to get to work,” wrote @imgonnacutthegrass. “Is there any way you could move it please?”

“Imagine not being able to be civilized to go outside and simply ask the person ‘hey could you please move the truck so I could leave,'” commented @vvsbxsic.

The poster did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

