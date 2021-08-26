‘F*cking b*tch’: TikTok video shows Karen demanding to speak with Walgreens manager—while speaking with managers

People are applauding the composure of two Walgreens managers as a woman yelled at them about a store return.

The video was shared to TikTok by user @monstabumpkinhighkey, who goes by Lauren, and has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

@monstabumpkinhighkey pray for your customer service people shit like this happens everyday! props to the manager I’d have laid some hands on her! #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Lauren (bumpkin)

“pray for your customer service people shit like this happens everyday!” Lauren wrote in the caption of the video. “props to the manager I’d have laid some hands on her!”

The video starts with the managers—one woman and one man—behind the counter telling the customer that they have a no return policy.

“There’s an error in there,” yells the customer, “because it doesn’t match.”

The customer appears to be trying to return a card.

The female manager says she agrees, reiterating that there is little she can do.

“I want my money back,” the customer says.

“Then you’ll have to call this number,” the manager says, pointing to the card in her hand.

“I want my money back from Walgreens because Walgreens sold it to me, and there’s an error with that,” the customer says, adding that she already loaded money on the card.

The customer then asks to speak to the manager.

“You’re looking at two of them,” says the woman behind the counter.

“No that’s ridiculous, that’s ridiculous,” the customer says, before snatching the card from the manager’s hand.

The woman then walks away, calling the manager a “fucking bitch.”

“Have a good night!” the female manager says as the customer storms off.

Viewers applauded the managers for keeping their cool and joked about how the customer gave up and had to leave the store.

“There’s nothing better than yelling out ‘have a good day’ in a happy voice to the back of a customer who is storming out the door,” wrote one user.

“I love when customers ask for a manager. And it’s you. Sends them over the edge haha,” wrote another user.

It’s not clear where the incident took place, but according to a note by Lauren in the comments section, it occurred somewhere in Tennessee.

