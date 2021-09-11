‘Find somewhere else to bare your belly’: Karen allegedly berates TikToker over her sports bra

Viral TikTok footage shows a “Karen” harassing a woman and her family at the park for working out and dressing “inappropriately.”

The woman can be seen in the video hanging from her legs off a set of monkey bars while using a hula hoop. She’s dressed in a pair of Nike shorts and white shirt that slipped down a bit—because she was hanging upside down—to reveal part of her sports bra underneath. Apparently, the outfit was too much for the Karen to handle.

Footage of the incident, posted by Getti or @gettishow on TikTok, shows the Karen yelling and waving her arms at Getti.

“Everybody around here can see this, you’re half naked,” the Karen shouts. Getti tries to continue using her hula hoop, but the Karen encroaches on her space and tries to grab the hoop. Then they shout “what are you doing” at each other while Getti’s husband tries to intervene by asking the Karen to leave.

The Karen goes on a rant about how the park is for families and how it’s not OK to be “half naked up there.” Meanwhile, the person filming the video says Getti comes to the park regularly to exercise like this, and “it’s a normal thing.”

When the Karen notices Getti’s son also filming, she blows up about how everyone’s always on “the TikTok.”

“I can’t believe you’re doing this in our neighborhood park with almost no clothing,” she yells. “That is totally revealing.”

At that point, Getti appears to finally get pissed off, snapping “stop talking” to the Karen and telling her son to keep filming because she’s going to put music over the yelling.

The shouting match continues until the Karen snatches Getti’s hula hoop and throws it on the ground. Then the person filming the video stepped forward to try to mitigate the conflict, but the Karen turned on him too, asking why he was filming before going back to yelling at Getti.

Still dramatically waving her arms, the Karen asked “why do you have to wear revealing clothing for working out?” to which Getti snapped back, “you’re wearing revealing clothing yourself.”

The Karen was dressed in a knee-length, form-fitting skirt and partly sheer blouse with a low neck line.

But apparently the Karen didn’t like the tables turned on her and grabbed the hula hoop and threw it across the park.

“Find somewhere else to bare your belly,” she snapped.

Getti and her husband were taken aback and decided to leave.

Getti said she was “still shaken by this” in the TikTok’s caption, but not all viewers were buying it. Several commented that the entire altercation was staged, but Getti assured them it was “no joke.”

Unrecorded

Real or not, other viewers couldn’t believe that a woman’s stomach could cause such an outburst.

“I could never imagine someone’s stomach is more harmful to a child than her behavior and language,” one viewer commented.

Another asked, “Ever been to a beach or swimming pool?”

“‘Little kids can see you’ good and they’ll think she’s cool as hell for being able to hula hoop UPSIDE DOWN!!” someone else wrote.

Getti did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

