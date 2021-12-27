‘I have to stay in line all over again?’: Karen upset after Publix cashier doesn’t hold her place when she uses bathroom

A woman in a Florida Publix has gone viral for her reaction after a cashier didn’t hold her place in line while she stepped out to go to the restroom.

The so-called “Karen” in question, wearing a pink vest, has garnered 387,900 views on TikTok. The video shows her arguing with the cashier about letting people get in line ahead of her when she left the line. She attempts to block the way, preventing other customers from checking out.

“Unbelievable,” the woman says. “Are you just letting two people that were behind me in front of me, I have to stay in line all over again?”

When the woman finally attempts to turn around and go to the back of the line, she tells the person filming that she is not allowed to film. That person, @theheighho, responds by saying, “I can do whatever the fuck I want, you don’t get to tell people what they can do.”

The video ends with the Karen walking through the rest of the checkout stall, presumably to leave the store.

https://www.tiktok.com/@theheighho/video/7044318958543015174

Commenters praised the woman for her clapback game, saying she matched the woman’s energy.

“Wow!” one commenter wrote. “Your clap back game is strong! So strong it scared her off!! Matched her energy and she couldn’t take it.”

The poster, @theheighho, provided additional context, saying that the woman had gone to the bathroom and come out screaming about the line.

“She left to pee, didn’t tell anyone she would be back or to watch her cart,” the poster wrote. “Gone for over 10 minutes. She’s a customer, not a cashier.”

Another commenter shared their similar experiences with Karens at the grocery store.

“Had a lady trying on sweaters at the register with a huge line,” the commenter wrote. “Some people think the sun rises just for them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @TheHeighHo via TikTok DM regarding the video.

