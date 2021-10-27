‘Shut up and give me my damn receipt’: Karen disrespects worker, gets banned from gas station in viral TikToks

In a series of viral TikToks, a woman, dubbed a Karen, is repeatedly rude to a gas station worker and gets banned from the establishment.

GasStationAntics (@gasstationantics) is a TikTok account run by workers at an undisclosed gas station that posts videos of customer interactions. One Karen is shown over multiple days arguing with employees and threatening to get one fired in a series of TikTok videos.

The initial video, which has gained over 1.5 million views and 116,700 likes since posting Oct. 15, shows a woman coming up to the window and trying to make a transaction with the pin pad before telling the employee which pump her car was located. She proceeds to argue with the gas station attendant and telling her to “shut up.”

While the initial TikTok’s audio is hard to hear, a second subtitled video brings clarity to what was said in the interaction.

As the customer enters something on the pin pad, the gas station attendant tells her she needs the pump number for the transaction. The woman appears irritated and starts an argument.

“You don’t need that. I’ve been coming here for a year,” says the woman.

“I do,” says the attendant.

“You shouldn’t be working here. Ask everybody else who works here. I’ve been coming here for almost a year,” says the woman.

“All I said was, ‘What’s the pump?’,” says the attendant.

“Just shut up and give me my damn receipt,” responds the woman

“I could kick you out but I’m not going to,” says the attendant.

“I highly doubt that. I know everybody who works here,” says the woman.

“I know everybody here too. I’ve been here for two years,” says the attendant.

GasStationAntics clarified in the captions that the woman didn’t know anybody at the station and was banned after that day.

In a subsequent video posted Oct. 18, the same woman comes in on a different day and is told she is not allowed in the station. She then demands to speak to the manager.

@gasstationantics Reply to @that1girl1993 it was actually very uneventful. Sorry tiktok ♬ original sound – GasStationAntics

“Let me get the manager,” says the woman.

“I’m the manager… and the owner told me to tell you not to come here anymore,” says the attendant.

“Let me get the owner’s name and phone number because I have a complaint,” says the woman.

After the attendant informs the woman she can come in to talk to the owner, the woman demands the owner hears “both sides.”

“That girl is very rude and she should not be dealing with the public,” says the woman, referring to the previous attendant who asked which pump she wanted filled. The video ends shortly after this, but not before GasStationAntics pointed out, “She looks mad…”

The Daily Dot reached out to @gasstationantics for comment.

Today’s Top Stories