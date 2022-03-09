‘Never quit a job until you have signed a paper contract’: TikToker says job retracted offer after he quit job of 8 years to work there, sparking debate

A former Verizon employee went viral after quitting his job of eight years for a new company, only for his offer to be rescinded.

User Migi (@migimigz22) shared his situation on TikTok two days ago, and the video amassed more than 117,000 views.

“Leaving my job of 8 years for a job that hired me and then retracted the offer after I’m jobless,” the overlay text in the TikTok reads. According to a comment from Migi, the company’s reason for retracting the offer was that “they were fully staffed.”

While many viewers offered encouragement in the comments, others debated whether the TikToker was at fault for ending up jobless. Some questioned whether any contract was signed, to which the TikToker replied that he hadn’t.

“Mmmm sketch why would you quit before starting the new job?” a viewer wrote.

“I’ve learnt my lesson. Never quit a job until you have signed a paper contract with the new company!” another shared.

Others gave advice on how to job hunt while still working at your current job.

“I usually don’t quit until the last min,” a viewer said. “I even go as far as using my pto and sick leaves until my new job is secured.”

“This!” another user replied to the comment. “Companies are shady and deserve nothing from us, same no notice and use PTO to sus out new job.”

A viewer claiming to be a recruiter agreed that “texts and phone calls” wouldn’t cut it.

“It’s harder for them to withdraw the offer if there is written proof,” they replied to Migi. “Legally they can only withdraw if the candidates lied about qualifications and there’s physical proof or they didn’t pass the drug screen or background check.”

Migi later shared an update that he was lucky enough to find a new job, which started the following day. When asked why he didn’t go back to his old job, Migi simply replied, “I wouldn’t wanna go back to my previous job. Gotta keep moving forward.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Migi via TikTok comment.

