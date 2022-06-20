young woman on zoom call on laptop on couch with caption "i been at this internship for 5 frickin days and i done already shown my kewchie on a zoom call lord help me they bout to give me the boot"

@waadoesthat/TikTok

‘My man said nobody probably noticed so imma stick with that’: Intern accidentally flashes co-workers during Zoom meeting￼

'Lord help me they bout to give me the boot.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Jun 20, 2022

A TikToker says that she accidentally flashed her co-workers during a Zoom meeting at her internship.

Waa (@waadoesthat) on Friday posted a TikTok about the incident. In it, she says that she had been at her internship for five days before accidentally flashing her co-workers on camera. 

“Lord help me they bout to give me the boot,” Waa wrote in the video’s overlay text. 

@waadoesthat wth is going on seriously cause what??? #creatives #designintern #internshiplife #motiondesignerscommunity #graphicdesignercheck ♬ Massive – Drake

On Monday, her video had almost 300,000 likes.

“My man said nobody probably noticed so imma stick with that,” Waa commented on the TikTok.

In a follow-up TikTok, Waa explained that she tilted her computer down toward her lap when she was on camera to look for a pen behind the laptop’s screen. She also clarified she was not wearing pants or underwear at the time.

Commenters on Waa’s viral video shared similar experiences they’d had while on video calls with employers.

“I flashed a hiring group once when I thought my camera was off,” @babygirlrilakkuma commented.

“When I was on my internship I was on call with my ex and we were talking really… suggestively and I was unmuted,” @laurel_hell wrote.

“One time I joined a zoom call and my virtual background was (not explicit but definitely romantic) Star Wars fanart,” @klaudiasays commented.

Others gave Waa advice to help her prevent repeating her mistake.

“10/10 recommend ordering a cheap folding desk from Amazon to avoid this in the future,” @yourslvesfavegurl wrote.

“I am begging y’all to go on amazon & buy them little sliding camera covers,” @yalldontwashyalegs commented.

Some said how embarrassed they’d feel if they were in Waa’s position.

“They wouldn’t need to boot me ‘cause that would’ve been my last day on earth,” @bearlyreads wrote.

“I’m sorry but I would literally be looking at flights out of earth right now,” @gezglen commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Waa via contact form.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 20, 2022, 4:38 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian studying at Columbia Journalism School. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 