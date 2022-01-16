Man speaking inside of a car.

@niicky_diicky/TikTok

‘I have bills due’: Customer allegedly scams Instacart driver, tries to steal his earnings (updated)

'Someone smart and tech savvy can get scammed because they’re being forced to panic.'

Dan Latu 

IRL

Published Jan 16, 2022   Updated Jan 16, 2022, 3:18 pm CST

The story of an Instacart scam has gone viral on TikTok after a driver was allegedly duped by a customer.

The original video has received over 2.4 million views and users are sharing stories they’ve heard about this Instacart scam happening to others.

Nick (@niicky_diicky) filmed a video explaining the ordeal on TikTok. Allegedly, Nick’s customer canceled their order, but then complained to Instacart that their food was stolen. 

@niicky_diicky

im gonna go drive of a cliff, brb #fyp #foryou #instacart #doordash #boostofhope

♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana

Then, the customer allegedly tricked Nick by impersonating an Instacart representative and handling the complaint on the phone. The customer asked him for a verification code and used it to break into his account, lock him out of completing any more deliveries that day, and take the money out of his account.

Many users said they’ve heard of the exact same Instacart scam recently. 

@mistressfreudianslit said, “Apparently this is the new scam, this is the second time I’ve heard this happening”

@purple_apricots commented, “You’re the second person I’ve heard tell this story :( I’m sorry homie”

@chadfaulkner8 added, “I’ve had this happen with DoorDash too they stole $100”

@jumpcannon commented, “This is a great example of how someone smart and tech savvy can get scammed because they’re being forced to panic. Always get off the phone and reset!” 

Nick also filmed a follow-up video to answer questions. He says he got his account back and did not lose any of his earnings. Nick also said that the customer put in false information for the order.

An Instacart representative confirmed to the Daily Dot that the issue was resolved.

@niicky_diicky

Reply to @mistressfreudianslit this is so long lol whoops, thanks for listening! ❤️ #fyp #foryou #instacart #doordash #viral

♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana

The Daily Dot reached out to @niicky_diicky via TikTok comment and requested comment from Instacart. 

This post has been updated with a comment from Instacart

*First Published: Jan 16, 2022, 12:22 pm CST

Dan Latu is a freelance journalist writing about the internet and culture. Previously, his work has appeared in the Real Deal and Columbia News Service.

