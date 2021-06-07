‘This is unnecessary at any time of the day’: TikTok shows influencer covering ‘Respect’ at 7am, waking neighbors

One influencer displayed an astounding lack of self-awareness when she decided to film a loud cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” outside of a residential complex supposedly at 7am.

Apparently caught on camera by one of the residents, the footage was submitted to @influencersinthewild, a TikTok account with a matching Instagram that bears witness to all the things influencers do in public in search of clout. The video has amassed 2.9 million views since it was uploaded on May 27.

Captioning the footage with “the absolute irony of her screaming about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at 7 am,” the video quickly took off on TikTok, resonating with everyone who’s ever been inconvenienced by an influencer or neighbors with no concept of when other people are likely to be sleeping.

People also had some unkind things to say about the performance itself.

The singer has yet to be identified, but we’ll keep you updated if and when she uploads the video that was filmed here.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated for context and clarity.