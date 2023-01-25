‘Indeed is not a good place to apply’: Worker applies to 80 jobs on Indeed—and gets no responses

While sites like Indeed may make finding and applying for jobs easy, the actual return on those applications can be minimal.

Many TikTok users have gone viral after sharing their stories applying for dozens or even hundreds of jobs, only to get zero responses from any potential employers.

Now, another user is sparking discussion after sharing their story of applying to jobs using the website Indeed.

In a video with over 57,000 views, TikTok user Keighty (@keightykeppler) shows a list of applications she submitted on the platform, all of which are marked “Not selected by employer.”

“WHY. WHY,” she writes in the caption. “I have applied to 80 jobs and I have receive[d] 0 reason for why I can’t get hired anywhere.”

In the comments section, users shared their many job-hunting woes.

“Literally have companies invite me to apply based on my experience & then get denied cause of my experience,” claimed a user. “Like sir… u contacted me.”

“I get emails from indeed, saying, I think your experience as a restaurant manager would be good for an arm security guard,” said another. “Like huh.”

“Its so draining…applying to like 100 jobs or so in the past year and a half, legitimately heard back from about 10, and 5 interviews,” stated a third.

Some users offered tips to improve their online job application prospects.

“It all automatic unfortunately, gotta change the resume for each job to fit in key words,” explained a user. This claim is also echoed in several other videos on the topic, such as one case where a user alleged they were immediately rejected from a job to which they were invited to apply.

“I find that although indeed is good to find jobs, it’s not best to apply there,” offered a second. “Go directly to the web site for a better chance, I’ve heard.”

“Look into call centers. Most are remote and hiring. especially retirement/insurance/banks,” wrote a further commenter.

“I found that the more I added to my indeed resume the more results that fitted my career popped up using keywords in my field,” detailed an additional TikToker.

