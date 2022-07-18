‘You better be getting paid two separate checks for this one’: IHOP server cooks her table’s food because she claims all the cooks quit

In a viral TikTok video, an IHOP server films herself cooking her table’s food because she claims all of the cooks quit.

The video features the TikToker @boofketamime as she films herself flipping pancakes and toast on a cooktop. The caption reads, “pov you’re a server but all the cooks quit cus management is shit and you have to start cooking ur tables food.”

The server’s video has been viewed over 357,000 times as of Monday. This sparked conversation regarding her workload in the comments, with many users showing support for the TikToker.

“You better be getting paid two separate checks for this one,” one person urged.

“They better be paying you line cook salary plus tips,” a second agreed.

“Better be getting paid $15 plus tips ain’t no way,” a third wrote.

Others criticized how the restaurant’s management failed to support its workers.

“The way i would not do that and just let the management suffer as the business fails,” one viewer commented.

“Why manager not stepping up. I was manager of Black Eyed Pea in 90s,” a second person wrote. “We all trained to cook every item on the menu so we can step into the kitchen and help get the food orders out when it’s busy or when a cook calls in sick or when we are shorthanded in the kitchen.”

“As a manager its their duty to fill empty positions and help crew out. That is absolutely unacceptable,” a third criticized.

However, poor management and understaffing are not uncommon in the food industry, especially following the return to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. In one instance, a TikToker captured a young Domino’s employee working the store by themselves. They alone had to make the food, break down boxes, work the register, and answer the phone, with only a delivery driver on staff to get the pizzas to their destinations.

