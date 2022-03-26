‘I guess we’re single today’: TikToker shows husband forgot his wedding ring at home, sparking debate

A TikToker’s video joking about her husband leaving his wedding band at home for the day has divided viewers, with some in on the joke and others calling it an “overreaction.”

Posted by @sferrell3, the video shows her shaking her head at her husband’s act of forgetting his wedding ring at home, with a text overlay on the video that reads, “I guess we’re single today,” and placing her ring next to his in a dish on their bathroom counter. The video has been viewed over 6.9 million times.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sferrell3/video/7073831904444828971?_t=8QwzFwdhbQs&_r=1

Commenters who were in on the joke shared their similar experiences of forgetting their own rings or reminding their spouses to wear theirs.

“Anytime my husband does this I just very calmly text him, ‘OH SO WE’RE JUST NOT MARRIED TODAY??'” one commenter wrote.

“My husband did this once, I made an appointment with my maiden name took a screenshot and sent it to him, he never did it again lol,” another commenter wrote.

“My husband lost two rings that I bought him, told him three strikes you’re out so he told me not to get him another one,” a commenter wrote. “Crisis averted huh.”

Others didn’t see why this was an issue, as others called it an overreaction.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t care?” one commenter wrote. “I forget mine constantly! I see some people just go overboard and start fighting over this lol.”

“You guys overreact, he probably just forgot to put it back on, it happens,” another commenter wrote.

“So many insecure women on this app,” a commenter wrote. “I couldn’t wear a ring at my job. Get my finger ripped off… but that’s ok, be dramatic.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sferrell3 via a comment left on the video, as she could not be identified on other social platforms.

