‘No man on Earth has ever made a woman this wet’: TikToker goes on first date despite major flooding

Dating is rough these days, but one woman’s mission to find love in New York City was more rugged than most. A recent viral TikTok video documents her date amid the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Despite the torrential downpour, TikTok user @cassidydangler said a man she had plans with still wanted to go out. So she decided to go on the pre-scheduled date, donning a hooded parka and rain boots. Her umbrella flipped upside down from the wind as she traversed through the rain and laughingly declared, “I’m soaked!”

With high hopes for her date, she asks with a smile, “If I don’t find love with this kind of effort put in, who will?”

Unfortunately, the date did not go as @cassidydangler had desired. Stepping back into the devastating storm afterwards, she relays the date was one hour, he insisted she pay for herself, and captioned, “He lived 10 blocks away and I lived 80.”

Her commute back home was even more perilous. At the subway station, @cassidydangler removed her rain boots and dumped out the yellow water that filled them. To make matters worse, her train went past her stop, forcing this TikToker to walk even farther in the storm than expected.

“No man on Earth has ever made a woman this wet,” @cassidydangler states. “It’s moments like this when you really know if you’re a Sex and the City kind of New York girl or when you’re a Broad City kind of New York girl,” she says with a laugh.

After finally arriving home she advises viewers, “Do not recommend going on a date in a tornado-slash-hurricane.”

Due to the overwhelming response of her hurricane date video, @cassidydangler posted a follow up video, thanking people “who sent me a Venmo or just said nice things to me.”

She answered commenters’ question if he’d get a second date, saying, “Absolutely not.” She reassures viewers, saying, “It’s fine because I had a really great date last night, with a different guy, obviously.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @cassidydangler via TikTok for comment but did not immediately hear back.

