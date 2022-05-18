In a now-viral TikTok, a worker says that she was fired in a Microsoft Teams meeting with a human resources representative, sparking discussion about firing practices in the comments.

In the video, posted by TikToker Andrea Mora (@andreamora_5) on April 29, she shows a 30-minute meeting scheduled with HR on her computer screen. She turns to the camera while crying and says, “I’m about to get fired. Wish me luck.”

The video is captioned, “I am about to get fired in less than an hour!!” and had over 774,000 views by Wednesday, with commenters asking for an update following the ominous meeting.

In a follow-up video, Mora shares that she was fired and, although she “wasn’t expecting that call that day,” wanted to quit her job anyways.

“I wanted to quit because I was unhappy there, but I guess they wanted to be first,” Mora says. “It still hurt. It still hurt so much.”

While many users offered up words of encouragement, several commenters who say they work in HR noted that she could have been “unfairly dismissed” and entitled to compensation.

“But what was their actual reasoning? They can’t just fire you without cause (I’m HR),” one commenter wrote.

“What reason did they give? They have to provide a reason otherwise it’s unfair dismissal,” another said.

“Get that severance, honey!” a third added.

Since being fired, Mora has documented her job search process on her TikTok account.

