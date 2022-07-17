‘HR is not your friend’: HR worker says it’s ‘bittersweet’ to fire an employee, sparking debate

As ‘HR TikTok’ continues to blow up, with the tag of the same phrase amassing 155.6 million views, another Human Resources employee has gone viral on the app for all the wrong reasons as she posted about how she was preparing to fire someone.

In a TikTok stylized as a sports warm-up, the user Diana (@deexmartinez) can be seen performing stretches and jogging on the spot as atmospheric chants play in the background, with on-screen text reading, “Me getting ready to terminate an employee because I’m HR.”

In the description of the TikTok, which amassed over 400,000 views, the user added, “Bittersweet moments sometimes! It never gets easy, its the empath in me!”

Some commenters were empathetic towards the TikToker.

“Just remember you’re not terminating someone, they terminated themselves,” an alleged fellow HR worker added. “People will never understand our jobs and that’s okay!”

The TikToker replied to the comment saying, “YAAAAS!”

However, others were staunchly against the video and the principle of human resources as a whole.

“Never confide in HR,” one commenter wrote. “They are not there for you but for the company to prevent any lawsuits.”

Another added, “Never met an HR that cared about the employees over the company.”

A third commenter wrote, “HR is not your friend.”

Yet, despite the debate, other HR employees took to the comment section to defend the TikToker.

“Some of these comments make me so sad,” one viewer said. “I work in HR and we try our best to fight for employees when we think something isn’t right,” one such employee wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Diana via TikTok comment.

