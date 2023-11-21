‘A true water closet’: Man shows off hotel’s strange shower closet

In a viral video, a man showed how his hotel packed a shower into a closet.

The video, with 855,300 views, starts with TikTok user Chase Lee (@chaseleeee) staring into the camera with his hand over his mouth in shock.

“Please look at the shower in the hotel I’m staying at,” Lee writes in the video’s text overlay.

The video then cuts to Lee approaching a tiny, unassuming closet door in his hotel room. When he opens the door, he reveals an entire shower system built into what was previously a closet, white bathroom tile and all. The shower comes fully equipped, with a curtain, detachable shower head, and a caddy to hold shampoo and soap.

The shower in the closet has caused a stir in the comments, with people both amused and confused by the contraception.

“The tiny door knob really gives you a preview of the situation,” one user wrote.

“I thought you meant it was just really small. No, you meant it’s an ACTUAL CLOSET,” another commented.

“So is there a light or are you just showering in the pitch black,” one user wrote.

Lee’s hotel room, with its now-infamous shower closet, is far from the first hotel room to go viral for strange decor and furnishing choices. One woman went viral for her hotel room that did not include a bed.

Another showed a hotel in the Netherlands that came without a bathroom door, and glass walls separating it from the rest of the room.

Some commenters on Lee’s video shared their similar experiences with questionable hotel bathrooms.

“a hotel i was at in london also had the same sized bathroom,” one user wrote. “except it was built in a corner of the room & the toilet & sink was also inside…”

“that’s how it was at a hostel in Edinburgh,” another shared. “I was like this is a [shower in a] cabinet? in a closet?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via TikTok direct message.