‘Well, on the bright side, less chance of bedbugs!’: Hotel room doesn’t come with bed

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing that her friend’s hotel room didn’t come with a bed.

Dominique Spica (@detroitsportsdom) caught the massive omission on camera in a video posted to TikTok last week. The video captured her friend Tim, who joked about the lack of a bed in his room. As of Wednesday morning, the TikTok had amassed over 292,500 views.

“when the hotel your friend stays in forgets to give him a bed,” Spica wrote via text overlay.

You might think that such a massive failure would be impossible. After all, when broken down to the basics, the absolute main function of a hotel room is to provide a place to rest while traveling. But this unnamed hotel appears to have beaten the odds.

“That must have been one interesting call to reception,” one viewer commented.

“Well, on the bright side, less chance of bedbugs!” another quipped.

“It’s BYOB, bring your own bed,” a third person said.

Tim even commented on the post, writing, “The Cheap rate.” To this comment, Spica responded: “You’re lucky you got toilet paper.”

Former hotel industry employees offered their thoughts on the situation, too.

“I guarantee you this had the employees laughing, that’s such a random accident,” one person wrote.

“One time I got a call that someone STOLE A GUESTS TOILET SEAT while they were out shopping,” another shared.

“Honestly, working in hotels, I feel that this wouldn’t have been the weirdest phone call I’d get,” a third person said.

One viewer even let Tim know that he wasn’t alone. “This happened to me once,” they wrote. “It was so funny though because everything else was normal.”

As of publication, it’s unclear whether Tim ended up sleeping on a cot that night—or if the hotel found him another room. Or a bed. The Daily Dot has reached out to Dominique via email for further comment.