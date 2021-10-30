‘These very nice people just walked into my f*cking room’: Hotel double books bride-to-be’s room in viral TikTok

A now-viral TikTok captures the moments after a bride-to-be walked into a stranger’s suite after their hotel double-booked their room.

The first video shows user Emily or @emily.squats’s mom outside of the hotel room talking to a hotel receptionist on the phone. The video, posted Friday, has 4.8 million views.

“I just walked in on some ladies in their room that you just gave me a key to,” she says to someone on the other line.

It’s unclear where the incident took place. A follow-up video shows representatives from both parties confronting the hotel staff downstairs. The woman whose room Emily and her mom walked into was apparently asleep when she woke up to someone entering.

“These very nice people just walked into my fucking room with a number that said 1508. I’m 1508,” the other woman says. “I am sleeping in my pajamas and you put someone getting married in my room?”

She continues: “You put an entire family in my room at 11:30 at night when I had a guest in the shower?” She also demands repeatedly that the hotel “compensate everything,” including the room fees for Emily’s party.

The woman also says that she thought she was getting robbed or kidnapped at first.

It’s not clear whether the hotel ended up compensating everyone’s rooms. While one of the staff member’s initially agrees to do so, he later says they have “no access to the computers right now.”

Still, in the comment section, people thought it was dangerous for a hotel to give the same key to two parties. Several people claiming to have worked in hotels expressed concern over the incident, calling it “not okay.” Many people applauded the stranger for sticking up for herself and Emily’s family.

“She’s upset for BOTH parties involved, so respect for her,” one person commented.

“This ain’t no Karen,” said another person. “This is a queen handling business.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @emily.squats via TikTok comment.

