‘As they should’: TikToker says guests were left to run front desk after hotel workers walked out

In a viral TikTok, a hotel guest said she and other hotel-goers were left to run the front desk after every employee allegedly walked out on the place.

“Every employee walked out at our hotel tonight, guests are running the desk sooo,” Tini (@tini.bop) said in the video while giving the camera a thumbs up.

The video shows a group of about half a dozen unamused adults sitting around a table with red coffee cups and water bottles.

It seems Tini and her party were playing Quiplash, an online game fueled by witty prompts, to distract themselves. In response to a question that asked what the most embarrassing crime to be caught committing would be, their answers were “Comping your own room or front desk impersonation,” making light of the situation.

But things weren’t all fun and games while the employees were away. One of the adults ended up calling the police and everyone was locked out of their room. Tini wrote in the comments that cops were called because guests were angry and “money was behind counter.”

It’s unclear whether the guests were able to get into their rooms, if any employee returned, or what the police contributed to the situation. The last clip in the video was of Tini holding a bag of Airheads with the text overlay, “Got free candy thooo.”

The video has more than 150,000 views on TikTok and was accompanied by the caption, “why did I forget about this lol.”

Most of the people in the comments section were supportive of the employee walkout. Many brought up their own experiences working in hospitality.

“As they should us hotel workers have been turned into babysitters from the pandemic lol,” one commenter wrote.

“Employees only walk out because the owners are not listening,” another wrote.

“I moved all the way up to front desk from Laundry & housekeeping I begged after two months to go back to laundry my first holiday weekend was horrible,” a person said in the comments.

It’s unclear which hotel this incident took place in. The Daily Dot reached out to Tini via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories