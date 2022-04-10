‘I tortured animals’: A TikToker shared a hot tub with a stranger whose comments have TikTok concerned for her safety

Thousands of TikTok users are concerned for a woman’s safety after she shared a hot tub with a stranger possessing “serial killer vibes.” TikToker Sarah Madden (@hughjassnutz) uploaded a couple of videos where she filmed the interaction between her friends and a stranger while sharing a hot tub.

“Pov: you’re absolutely terrified in a hot tub as a psychotic strange man starts crying and confessing things,” Madden wrote in the video’s overlay text.

“I tortured animals,” the man in question is heard saying off-camera.

“Oh yeah?” was all her friend responded, followed by the man crying off-camera.

Madden uploaded the video on April 9, which has since garnered more than 1.6 million views. Thousands of comments questioned Madden’s safety, convinced she had chanced upon a potential serial killer.

“Dude he’s probably moved on to people, that’s a huge serial killer sign,” a top comment with more than 50,000 likes read. “Should have called the cops on him or notified them.”

“Um call the cops,” another comment with 42,000 likes read.

Madden replied to the second comment with a video the following day, relaying a “storytime” of the interaction that transpired.

“The second I walked in there I realized the guy was really suspicious,” she starts in the video. According to Madden, the man joined their hot tub after two groups of people had left after being uncomfortable around him.

“I was too but I was sitting there because I did not know how to leave,” she says in the follow-up video. “Because I felt like anything we said he was gonna flip the switch.”

Madden says he asked her and her other two guy friends to go streaking and kept asking uncomfortable questions.

“I stayed silent because I obviously was scared out of my fucking mind,” she says.

In her last video, Madden posts another snippet of the exchange that occurred that night. Though Madden kept the camera trained on her face most of the time, viewers could hear the man off-camera.

“Oh yeah those are called psychopaths,” he says in the video. She and her friends laugh at that, prompting him to respond, “Why do you laugh?”

In another clip, he claims he’s met people who have been “preyed upon by psychopaths.”

When a viewer asked if the man was drunk, Madden replied that he had been drinking. Eventually, Madden and her friends concoct an excuse to leave and on their way out, they inform the security guard about the man.

According to Madden, the guard claimed he knew who the man was, but didn’t offer to help any further. “Which is like, what the fuck?” she says in the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madden via Instagram direct message for this story.

