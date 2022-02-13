‘It’s crazy that they make you buy tights’: Hooters worker shows how she buys uniform tights from store dispenser in viral TikTok

A Hooters employee exposed how the store makes employees buy their own tights from the store’s tights machine in a viral TikTok.

@kenzjee is a Hooters employee and TikTok content creator with 115,700 followers. She regularly posts videos about her job at Hooters. Her Jan. 15 video showing how she purchases uniform tights from the store’s tights dispenser received over 4.5 million views.

In the video and comments, @kenzjee explains how Hooters waitresses are allegedly required to purchase their own uniform tights. At her store, employees can buy them from the machine in the bathroom, which she says is there for workers’ “convenience.”

The Hooters waitress uniform currently consists of short spandex shorts, a Hooters shirt or tank top, and regulation tights. According to VT, Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-colored tights.” Hooters tights have previously come under fire on TikTok for not matching employee skin tones.

“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee.

The tights are categorized under buttons labeled different sizes of “suntan.” The tights are $5 each, and she says her employer cannot provide them to employees.

Some commenters were quick to point out the unfairness of employees having to spend money on their own uniforms.

“It’s a company uniform, company should pay for it.. Making money from your employees is bad business..” says @soetmeister.

“if they dont supply my uniform why am I working there is my question,” asked @mattsuenotalapdog.

“They should be provided for free,” stated @freetotebag.

“I always think it’s crazy that they make you buy tights, but then again my job makes me buy my scrubs,”

@kenzjee clarified why Hooters cannot provide workers with tights in the comment section.

“They have to sell tights thru a third party company because tights are considered “under garments” so they can’t provide them for us,” says @kenzjee.

Employee dress code regulations are notoriously tricky and can vary from state to state. There are few federal mandates on how employers can handle dress codes beyond banning workplace discrimination based on appearance.

Luckily, the TikToker said in a comment that her uniform expenses are tax deductible.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kenzjee and Hooters for comment via TikTok message and email.

