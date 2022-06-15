‘My mom would have grounded me just for asking’: 12-year-old goes to Hooters for his birthday, sparking debate

In a now-viral video, TikToker Aleea (@emtmomlife82) shared her 12-year-old son’s birthday celebration at a Hooters restaurant.

“He wanted to go to Hooters for the wings,” the overlay text reads. “Yeah right!! No, he didn’t order wings.”

Aleea’s video showing Hooters servers singing a version of “Happy Birthday” to the birthday boy has over 918,000 views.

In the comments section, a few users are curious as to why the young boy is at the restaurant while others applauded the mom for yielding to her son’s request.

“My mom would have grounded me just [for] asking,” a top comment read.

“12 is a bit young to be [at] hooters,” another user stated.

“My man looks so happy I love it haha,” a third commented.

Other users compared the situation to the recent controversies on parents bringing children to drag shows.

“So this is ok but if a kid asked to go to a drag show then all hell will break loose,” one user commented.

“Nope, I support my kids no matter. And I took my daughter to the pride parade when she asked if we could go,” the creator replied.

While Hooters has no age requirement for customers, the restaurant chain has long been associated with its skimpily-clad servers who tend to be primarily young and attractive. The restaurant’s name itself is a double entendre referring to the slang term for women’s breasts and the Hooters owl logo.

In a follow-up video, Aleea says she was sure she would get a ton of “Karens” saying “oh my gosh you took your kid to Hooters.” She goes on to say she enjoyed all the comments and uploaded another video in jest where her son reads the Bible because “a guy on TikTok told [him] to do it because [he] needs Jesus in [his] life for going to Hooters.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aleea via TikTok comment for this story.

