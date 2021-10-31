‘Get away from my kids!’: Mother fights off home intruder who ran toward her daughters in viral video

A R ancho Cucamonga, California mom jumped into action after an intruder tried to enter her garage where her two young daughters were playing.

In the video of the altercation, which was posted to Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout, the mom jumps up and tackles the man who tries to enter. She screams for help and tries to alert others that he’s an intruder.

“Get away from my kids!” she screamed.

As her daughters run inside, the woman’s husband and a family friend come and assist.

In an exclusive interview with KCAL9 on Oct. 28, the mom, who remains anonymous, said she was worried the man was trying to take her girls.

“I seen him coming into the driveway and my first instinct was just to block him to give my kids enough time to get away,” she said.

The mom said her family was trying to enjoy a night at a friend’s house when the stranger approached. Apparently, he had shown up on the property a few minutes prior before running away, and the woman’s husband and friend were out looking for him.

Rancho Cucamonga police identified the intruder as 31-year-old Peter Rasmussen. They said they don’t know the suspect’s intentions for entering the home. Rasmussen is accused of being under the influence of a controlled substance and more changes could still be coming, per KCAL9.

“I think he should go to jail and stay in jail,” the mom said.

