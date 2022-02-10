‘HOA is the biggest scam ever’: TikToker says HOA tried to charge her after she sold her house

A TikToker accused her Homeowners Association (HOA) of “discriminating” against her and trying to charge her after she sold her house.

In a TikTok posted on Feb. 9, a woman, presumably a representative from @shecrazytho2’s HOA, says that she will “waive” a $500 fee after the TikToker sold her house and is “moving out of the neighborhood.”

“I’m not gonna have the title company send y’all money for something I was discriminated and terrorized against,” the TikToker says in her TikTok that got almost 2 million views.

Homeowners associations are reportedly groups of homeowners in a neighborhood or general residential area that “help maintain a clean and cohesive atmosphere in the neighborhood,” which can include fees and rules for participating homeowners.

A follow-up TikTok from @shecrazytho2 captures more of her interaction with the woman and gives more context: The woman tells the TikToker that there is “$500 worth of fee restriction violation” on her account, and @shescrazytho2 says those fees are for a trailer she had parked outside her home.

“I took it and I parked it outside my neighbors house, in her driveway, and it sat there for two months, and they never once contacted her,” the TikToker says. “That’s discrimination.”

The two then discuss that the fees were placed on the TikToker by a director of the HOA who is no longer with the group. @shescrazytho2 says she will not pay the fees and that she used the trailer to do work that her HOA approved with a permit.

That’s when the woman tells the TikToker that the fees are waived, which is the clip that @shescrazytho2 posted in the first video. “Just when you think you’re done with the HOA and they try to get money from the sale of your house,” the text overlay of the first video reads.

@shescrazytho2’s previous videos before her two about her HOA are about her selling and moving out of the house in question.

Comments on both @shecrazytho2’s videos disagreed with the actions of her HOA.

“Why in the world do they think that they get anything about the sale of your house???” @jljjjml4, who identified themselves as being a member of an HOA, commented.

“The hell with HOA,” @babyheuy69 wrote. “I will never live somewhere people have any say what I do with my house or my yard.”

“HOA is the biggest scam ever,” @ryanacidstorm commented.

“I still don’t understand how HOAs are legal,” @cypersec2021bu wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @shescrazytho2 via email.

