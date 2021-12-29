‘It’s being handled like a minor issue’: H&M worker shares photos of lice on merchandise, says store won’t close

An employee of H&M’s World Trade Center location in New York City tweeted that a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies.

“They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem,” @madesonee_ tweeted. “The section was just blocked off.”

The employee tweeted ample photos of the infestation as well.

I work at the H&M in the Oculus at World Trade & today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies. They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked off. pic.twitter.com/eAIlOxfmJu — G’s Technician 🤍 (@Madesonee_) December 29, 2021

@madesonee_ told the Daily Dot that she tweeted the photos of the sweatshirts to “spread the word.”

“The store is packed right now and no one is informing the customers,” she said in a Twitter direct message. “Our higher-ups know and it’s being handled like a minor issue.”

Replies to @madesonee_’s tweet reflected disgust, surprise, and disappointment.

“I just got some fucking sweats delivered to [me] today,” tweeted @josheiyamaguchi. The employee replied suggesting they wash the sweatpants.

“The warehouse isn’t too clean either,” she tweeted.

“Nope the whole store has to go,” tweeted @muchluvnrespect.

“OMG ewwww,” tweeted @ms_sole_amazin. “That’s so damn gross.”

The CDC recommends that clothes worn by those who have lice not be shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to H&M.

