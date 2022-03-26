‘I think they sent that reply back to scare me’: TikToker shares unconventional email from hiring manager, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok posted a screenshot of an alleged email from a hiring manager at a Slater’s 50/50 bar in San Diego who said they printed her resume onto a poster. The motive behind the poster printing is unclear, but the TikToker suspects it’s a joke or ploy to discourage her from working there.

The woman, known as Skylar (@skizzless) on TikTok, shared a screenshot of the hiring manager’s email notifying her about the poster. That video has since gone viral, with about 950,000 views as of March 26.

“No because I am screaming, what does this mean,” the TikToker said in the video.

In part, the email stated, “Thank you for applying to our bartender position. Your resume has been gently taken from my computer. I printed your resume onto poster-size paper so our whole team could get to know your story.”

“IS THIS A JOKE,” the TikToker wrote in all caps in the video’s caption.

Some viewers said yes, it must be a joke, while others said it was a red flag.

“Email sounds outlandishly sarcastic to me. I work in the industry & have had some pretty eccentric bosses but this kinda takes the [cake],” one viewer commented on the video.

In response, Skylar wrote back, “I’m sure it’s just like a funny joke, I just didn’t expect it.”

Some viewers suspected the bar staff was making fun of her resume.

“it sounds like they’re making fun of you,” one viewer said.

Another viewer wrote, “I would think that they’re all making fun of me.”

Several viewers urged Skylar to give a “resume reveal.” In another video, Skylar said her resume “isn’t even good,” but did not share what it looks like.

“I think they sent that reply back to scare me because they don’t want me to work there,” Skylar continued in the video.

Skylar also reposted the email from the hiring manager, sharing the rest of what they wrote.

In the email, the manager said, “We all had a wonderful time getting to know you and your beautifully written story. We would love to get to meet you and to put a face to the name. Would you be so patient as to wait for a phone call (we know, an ancient way of communicating with people) from one of our honored representatives to be able to book a meeting of a lifetime?!”

The unconventional invitation for an interview was off-putting for many viewers.

“THIS IS SO STRANGE FROM A WORKPLACE THO FR ?” one viewer commented in all caps.

“This has to be it a joke like it just has to,” another viewer said.

Despite the strange invitation, Skylar never got a phone call or a job offer, she said in another TikTok video.

“They never set up an interview time or anything for me,” Skylar said. “If they did, I probably wouldn’t take it now because I’m being told some horror stories about the place.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and Slater’s 50/50 for comment on this story via TikTok comment and contact form, respectively.

